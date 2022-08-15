The auditions are a thing of the past and America’s Got Talent 2022 acts are getting ready for the live shows. Here, check out how and when to vote to help your favorite contestants get into the final.

AGT 2022 voting: When and how to vote for second live episode of Season 17

After several weeks of auditions, it’s time for audiences to choose who will be America’s Got Talent 2022 finalists during the live rounds. Every week, 11 acts will perform to try to win the pass to the final and keep in competition for the $1 million prize. Remember you can live stream the show on fuboTV (free-trial in the US).

Last week, saxophonist (and Golden Buzzer) Avery Dixon and singer Drake Milligan earned their tickets for the finale. This week, two Golden Buzzers will perform: country singing group Chapel Hart and Maddie Baez. Can both be in the final?

The other acts of the night will be: Aiko Tanaka (comedian), Duo Rings (acrobats), Freckled Zelda (singing fairy), Fusion Japan (dance group), Mr. Pants (comedian), The Brown Brothers (singing, impressions), The Pack Drumline (dancing, drumline), Wyn Starks (singer) and Yu Hojin (magician).

How to vote during the second live episode of AGT 2022?

To vote during AGT 2022, you have two options: Online at nbc.com/AGTVote and via the America’s Got Talent Official App. To use both methods, you’ll need to set up a NBCUniversal Profile using your email address, Google or Facebook profiles. You also must be located in the US or Puerto Rico to be able to vote.

AGT 2022 voting: How many times can I vote for my favorite?

You have a limit of ten (10) votes per act and email address during each voting window, regardless of the voting method used. Meanwhile, during the saving windows, you can only save one (1) act.

America’s Got Talent 2022: What is the voting window during the second live episode?

According to NBC, you can vote for your favorite AGT 2022 act from Tuesday (August 16) at 8:00 PM (ET) to Wednesday (August 17) at 7:00 AM (ET). However, be aware that the voting period could be changed by NBC at any time. So, to be sure, you can consult on the page: https://agt.vote.nbc.com/rules or the show’s social accounts.