Season 17 of America's Got Talent is underway with Week 5 of the Qualifiers and there are only three places left in the finals. Here, check out when and how to watch the next episodes of AGT 2022 this week.

AGT 2022: When and how to watch America’s Got Talent fifth live episode of Season 17

There are only three places left in the big finale of America’s Got Talent 2022. The last eleven acts will test themselves by performing live, looking to charm audiences and get a vote to get into the decisive night of Season 17.

Last week, Heidi Klum’s Golden Buzzer, Lily Meola, suffered a shocking elimination, when America prefered to send through the artificial intelligence act and the stand-up comedian, Metaphysic and Mike E. Winfield.

Meanwhile, this week’s performers include: pole dancer Kristy Sellars, singer Aubrey Burchell, comedian Jordan Conley, knife-throwers Blade 2 Blade, singer Kristen Cruz, dancer Max Ostler, dance group Mayyas and more. Check out when to watch this next episode.

AGT 2022: Is America’s Got Talent on tonight?

The fifth and last live episode of the season before the finale of America’s Got Talent will air on Tuesday, September 6 at 8 PM (ET) on NBC. If you want to stream it, you can do so on fuboTV (seven-day free trial) or watch it the following day on PeacockTV.

On the other hand, if you want to watch which acts made it into the finale, you have to tune in Wednesday’s episode at 8 PM (ET). Fans can vote for their favorite act from Tuesday night (8 PM) and Wednesday’s morning.

So far, the finalists of AGT 2022 are: Avery Dixon, Drake Milligan, Chapel Hart, Yu Hojin, Nicolas RIBS, Sara James, Metaphysic and Mike E. Winfield. One of the finalists will be decided after the judges save a group of acts.