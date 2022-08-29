Season 17 of America's Got Talent is underway with Week 4 of the live episodes. Here, check out when and how to watch the next episodes of AGT 2022 this week.

Season 17 of America’s Got Talent is in its defining stage, with the acts fighting for a place in the big finale during the live shows. This week, 11 contestants will perform live for the first time with the hope of winning America’s vote.

This is the first season without quarter-finals and semi-finals, and the stakes are high for every act in the live shows. So far, the finalists are: saxophonist Avery Dixon, singers Drake Milligan, Sara James and Chapel Hart (group); and magicians Yu Hogin and Nicola RIBS.

This week’s performers include the acapella group Acapop Kids, ventriloquist Jack Williams, singers Lily Meola and Lee Collinson, the stunt group The Lazy Generation, the tap dancer Bayley Graham and more. Here, check out how to watch the episode!

AGT 2022: Is America’s Got Talent on tonight?

The fourth live episode of Season 17 of America’s Got Talent will air on Tuesday, August 30 at 8 PM (ET) on NBC. The show will end at 10 PM ET. If you want to stream it, you can do so on fuboTV (which offers a seven-day free trial) or watch it the following day on PeacockTV.

However, in order to know who is safe and who is eliminated, viewers have to tune in Wednesday’s episode at 8 PM (ET), when the results will be announced. Remember you can also have the chance to vote for your favorite from the start of the episode until 7 AM (ET) of Wednesday’s morning.

The finale of America’s Got Talent 2022 is scheduled for September 19, where the 11 finalists will perform to try to win the $1 million prize and a residency in Las Vegas. One of the finalists will be decided after the judges save a group of acts.