America’s Got Talent 2022 will continue with a new night of live performances from the acts trying to get into the final. Here, check out when and how to watch the next episode of Season 17.

AGT 2022: When and how to watch the second live episode of America’s Got Talent this week

Season 17 of America’s Got Talent has entered its deciding stage with the live episodes. Last Wednesday, two acts reached the big finale, while nine were eliminated. This week, 11 acts will perform to receive audience’s votes and a chance to win the $1 million prize.

Golden Buzzer saxophonist Avery Dixon and singer Drake Milligan are the first finalists of AGT 2022. This season there are no quarter-finals and semi-finals, as the acts selected for the live shows will be performing across five weeks.

In an interview with People magazine, judge Simon Cowell said that he believed this new format was “more exciting” for viewers, but it was also “harder because only two people per night are going to go through to the final.” So, who will be the next act to reach the final?

AGT 2022 schedule: Is America’s Got Talent on tonight? (Tuesday, Aug 16)

The second live episode of the season will air on Tuesday, August 16 at 8:00 PM (ET) on NBC. You can also live stream the episode on fuboTV, which offers a free-trial for a week in the United States. The show will also be available to stream on Peacock the following day.

Meanwhile, to know who is going to the final and who is eliminated, you have to tune in on Wednesday, August 17 at 8:00 PM to watch the results. On Wednesday, the two finalists will be determined by America’s vote.

However, at the end of round 5, an instant vote between acts chosen by the judge panel will determine the 11th finalist. Howie Mandel, Heidi Klum, Sofia Vergara and Simon Cowell are the judges, while Terry Crews hosts.