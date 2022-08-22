The live shows will continue with the performances of other 11 acts, who will try to reach the big finale. Here, check out the date, time and how to watch the next episode of America’s Got Talent Season.

AGT 2022: When and how to watch the third live episode of America’s Got Talent Season 17

America’s Got Talent is looking for other two finalists in the third live episode of the season. Unlike previous years, this time the acts who get to be in the final are decided in only one qualifying round, without quarter-finals or semi-finals.

Judge Simon Cowell said that he liked the new format better as the old one was “started to get boring, if I’m being honest with you, over the years,” he told host Terry Crews during the last episode. “For me, everyone should bring their A-game for the final.”

In the first two live episodes, four acts have already booked their tickets for the finale: Golden Buzzer Avery Dixon (saxophonist), singer Drake Milligan, singing group Chapel Hart (Group Golden Buzzer) and magician Yu Hojin.

AGT 2022 schedule: Is America’s Got Talent on tonight?

America’s Got Talent’s third live episode of Season 17 will air on Tuesday, August 23 at 8:00 PM (ET) on NBC. If you don’t have cable, you have the option to live stream the episode on fuboTV (free-trial). It will also be available to stream on Peacock the following day.

To know what two acts are going to the finale, you have to watch the results episode on Wednesday, August 24 at 8 PM (ET). The audience vote will determine which two acts go to the finale and at the end of round 5, the judge panel will decide the 11th finalist.

As Simon put it, it’s hard to see nine people go home in the live shows but “everyone has to bring their best performance, which to me is what a final should be all about. I know some people may not like it. Tough, that’s the way it is.”