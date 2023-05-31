On Tuesday night, May 30, news was confirmed that shocked Hollywood fans. Al Pacino, 83, and his 29-year-old girlfriend, Noor Alfallah, are expecting their first child together. The couple met during the pandemic and have not been separated since.

It is not the first time in 2023 that a well-known star confirms the arrival of a new child. The same happened with Robert De Niro a few weeks ago, who confirmed that he welcomed his seventh child, but this time it is not known who the mother is.

The actor, who has been in the entertainment industry for more than five decades, has had a long history of romances and children. His current partner belongs to one of the most respected and wealthy families in Beverly Hills. Here, check out how many children he has so far.

How many children does Al Pacino have?

The 83-year-old actor has three adult children, who were the fruit of his previous relationships. So the new baby he will have with Noor will be his fourth child. From his courtship with Jan Tarrant was born his eldest daughter, Julie Marie, who currently works as a film director and producer.

In 2001 he welcomed twins, Olivia Rose and Anton James, who are 22 years old and the fruit of his relationship with Beverly D’Angelo. Now, the baby on the way is due in a month and a few days, so he will soon be a father of four.