Al Pacino is not only considered one of the world’s top actors, but at 83 years old he continues to fill his repertoire with hits. One of his latest projects was the Prime Video series Hunters, where he shared the screen with Logan Lerman and Josh Radnor.

The series created by David Weil premiered during 2020 and in January of this year launched its second and final season. The story was set in New York City in 1977 and follows a group of Nazi hunters who uncovered hundreds of officials who were plotting to create a Fourth Reich in the United States.

He could soon be seen in Michael Mann‘s Heat 2. The Oscar-winning actor entered into final negotiations with the director to take on the sequel, which is planned to have flashbacks to Vincent and Neil’s younger years. Chris would also be a major factor and it looks like Austin Butler will star.

What is Al Pacino’s net worth?

The 83-year-old actor has a fortune of $120 million and is considered one of the richest stars, according to Celebrity Net Worth. His salaries and earnings have been increasing with the passing of time and success. He has been in the industry for five decades now, so his payments are quite high.

Here check out some of the most popular movies and how much he earned for each character: