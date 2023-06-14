Alaina Marie Scott is not only known for being one of the daughters of the popular rapper, performer of hits such as Rap God, but she has also made a name for herself over the years. Especially in the world of business and public relations.

The young starlet has been trending after marrying her boyfriend of seven years, Matt Moller. The ceremony took place in Detroit, Michigan and there were about 125 guests, all of whom were friends and loved ones.

“June 9, 2023 simply one of the best days of my life. In this lifetime and in the next, my soul will always find yours”, she wrote on her Instagram profile (@alainamariescott). Here, check out more about Eminem‘s eldest daughter…

How old is Alaina Marie Scott?

Alaina Mathers, or better known as Alaina Marie Scott, was born on May 3, 1993 in the United States. She is currently 30 years old.

Who is Alaina Marie Scott’s family?

Although her social networks give little indication of who her family is, Alaina is the eldest daughter of rapper Eminem. She has four siblings in total: Hailie Jade Scott Mathers, Stevie Laine, Patrick Scott and Adam Scott.

Alaina was the daughter of Dawn Scott, the twin sister of Kim, Hailie’s mother. The cousins ended up becoming sisters after the death of the rapper’s sister-in-law in 2016 from an overdose. She was only 11 years old when she was adopted by Eminem and since then they have been a big family.

What is Alaina Marie Scott’s net worth?

Alaina has a very high fortune of $190 million, according to Net Worth Planet. The young woman obtains her earnings from her work as a Public Relations graduate and from her various sponsorships with brands, as she advocates body positive thinking and female empowerment on social networks.