Alan Arkin was an eminence in the film industry and especially after winning an Oscar for the 2006 film Little Miss Sunshine, where he shared the screen with Paul Dano, Abigail Breslin and Toni Collette.

On Friday morning, June 30, the sad news of his death at the age of 89 was announced. His children were the ones who confirmed the fact to the press. Several stars dedicated some heartfelt words on social networks in his honor.

The actor was born in Brooklyn, New York during 1934 and began working in the acting world at an early age. He was recognized for several memorable performances, being one of the figures who left an indelible legacy.

What happened to Alan Arkin?

Alan Arkin was 89 when he passed away, his three children confirmed. Adam, Matthew and Anthony issued a joint statement on behalf of the family to People magazine. The event occurred on Thursday, June 29, but was disclosed this morning.

“Our father was a uniquely talented force of nature, both as an artist and as a human being. As a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, he was adored and will be greatly missed”, they wrote.

The cause of death has not yet been declared, so for the time being it remains a mystery. The star had a 60-year career, which was filled with notable roles. He was present in films such as Edward Scissorhands, Going in Style, The Kominsky Method, Minions: The Rise of Gru, Get Smart and more.