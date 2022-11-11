Although none of the people involved have confirmed it, People assured that Chris Evans and Alba Baptista have been dating for over a year and no one has found out until now. Here, check out everything about the young actress, such as her age, her family and more.

Chris Evans, who was recently named the Sexiest Man Alive 2022 by People magazine, seems to be dating and has been for quite some time now. According to the same media, the Captain America actor is not single and has been in a relationship "for a year" with Portuguese actress Alba Baptista.

The source not only assured the romance but added that they are "very serious" and that "They are in love. Chris has never been happier. Her family and friends adore her". Neither of the two stars nor their representatives have made any statements, but according to several interviews the 41-year-old actor has been ready to settle down after being single for so long.

"Yes, yes, it's something that of course I want: a wife, children, to start a family.... When you read about great artists, for most of them - whether they were actors, painters or writers - it wasn't the work they had done that was their greatest pride, it was their relationships; the families they created, the love they found and shared. So at 41, I'm already feeling it inside me", Evans said.

Who is Alba Baptista?

Baptista was born on June 10, 1997 in Lisbon, Portugal. So she is currently 25 years old, several years younger than her current partner. Her Portuguese mother met her father, a Brazilian engineer in Rio de Janeiro, when she worked as a translator in Brazil. For that reason, the actress speaks several languages, including English, Spanish, French, German and her native Portuguese.

People magazine highlighted that the young woman has a great vocation for altruism and in 2018 she worked in an orphanage in Cambodia, where she focused on the education of children.

What were Alba Baptista's beginnings?

Alba began her career as an actress at only 16 years old in Portugal, starring in series such as Jardins Proibidos, Filha da Lei or A impostora. While in the film industry she gave the present in productions such as Linhas de Sangue or the recent A Criança.

For two years now, the young promise has been collaborating with Netflix, being headliner for the international series Warrior Nun and recently she also took a leap in her career, starring in Mrs. Harris's Journey to Paris, surrounded by great figures such as Lesley Manville, Jason Isaacs, Lucas Bravo and Isabelle Huppert.

Thanks to her work, she has received several awards such as the Best Actress Award at the Iberian Film Festival. In the United States, she is represented by UTA Talents, in the United Kingdom by Subtitle Talent and in Portugal by Elite Lisboa.