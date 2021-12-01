Alec Baldwin has given his first interview since the accident on the set of the film "Rust", in which director the photography Halyna Hutchins was killed.

Alec Baldwin has done his first televised interview after the fatal accident on the set of “Rust”, in which director of photography Halyna Hutchins was killed by a gunshot. The actor told ABC News he never pulled the trigger of the gun.

"The trigger wasn't pulled. I didn't pull the trigger," Baldwin said in an excerpt released Wednesday from the sit-down interview. “I would never point a gun at anyone and then pull the trigger, never,” the actor explained.

Baldwin was being investigated by the police following the accident, in which director Joel Souza was also injured after Baldwin discharged a weapon during a rehearsal that contained what authorities suspect was a live round.

Baldwin: “Someone put a live bullet in the gun”

In the excerpt of the interview, set to air Thursday night on ABC News, the actor also said that he “has no idea” how a live bullet got in the Colt. 45 revolver he used in the scene. "Someone put a live bullet in the gun, a bullet that wasn't even supposed to be on the property," he said.

Baldwin, fighting back tears, talks about Hutchins. "She was someone who was loved by everyone who worked with her, liked by everyone who worked with her -- and admired," Baldwin said. The actor, who also was a producer of the film, admits that this is the worst thing that has happened to him.

"Yes, because I think back and I think, what could I have done?" he says. The incident, which remains under investigation, has renewed calls for better safety practices on sets with regards to the use of weapons.