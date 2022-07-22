Alexandra Breckenridge is one of the most popular actresses in the Netflix catalog, since she recently premiered her fourth season in the romantic series of the moment. Here we tell you what you need to know about the actress' life.

Alexandra Breckenridge plays Melinda "Mel" Monroe, a nurse practitioner and midwife who recently moved to Virgin River from Los Angeles. The Netflix hit premiered its fourth season on July 20 and is based on the Virgin River romance novels by Robyn Carr.

The story follows the character of Alexandra, who answers an ad to work as a midwife and nurse in a remote northern California town. Thinking it would be a perfect place to start over and leave her painful memories behind, she is in for a big surprise as she discovers that life in a small town is not as simple as she imagined.

The 40-year-old American actress shares the screen with actor Martin Henderson, known for playing Nathan Riggs on Grey's Anatomy, and Annette O'Toole, who has been credited in such productions as IT, Smallvile, Superman 3, Blow the Man Down and many other classics.

Alexandra Breckenridge's personal life

The actress is married to Casey Hooper, Katy Perry's guitarist. They first crossed paths at an after-party after the Grammys while both were living in California. By September 2015 they were married in Dunton Hot Springs, Colorado.

A year later, on September 3, 2016, Alexandra gave birth to their first child, Jack Breckenridge Hooper. Their second child, a daughter, was born in December 2017, under the name Billie Breckenridge Hooper.

She has confessed on several occasions her fondness for tattoos, as she has several on her body. During the shootings and depending on the role she gets to play, the actress must cover them up with a makeup artist. "We cover them up. Some makeup artists are better than others, but there is airbrushing, and a kind of waterproof latex paint, obviously body paint", she confessed.

Alexandra Breckenridge's net worth

The actress' net worth is $2 million in total, thanks to multiple jobs she did over the years. The 2000s was a big year for her, as she participated in multiple well-known productions. She played Shelly Weaver as a guest star in the classic series Freaks and Geeks.

She also participated in Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Charmed, CSI: Crime Scene Investigation, Dawson's Creek, JAG, Medium, Psych, Undeclared and Big Fat Liar. In addition, she appeared as Francise in three episodes of Opposite Sex.

Alexandra Breckenridge's career

Alexandra was born in Connecticut and lived near Darien until the age of 10, until she moved with her mother to California. There she became interested in photography, acting and singing at the age of 13. By the time she was 15, they both moved to Los Angeles to pursue acting careers and the rest was history.

One of her best known roles was Willa McPherson for the series Dirt, which she played from 2007 to 2008. Then, the following year, she gave life to Vivian in The Ex List. She spent several years lending her voice to FFamily Guy (2005 to 2014).

She also participated in series such as True Blood playing Katerina Pelham, Save Me as Carly, American Horror Story as Moira O'Hara and in The Walking Dead as Jessie Anderson.

Undoubtedly, the actress has had a long and complete repertoire. Her last role was that of Mel Monroe for the Netflix series, Virgin River.