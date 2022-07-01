Hollywood actress Alexandra Daddario, 36, married producer Andrew Form on Thursday. Here you can find out about the wedding and everything you need to know about it.

Alexandra Daddario is married! The actress married producer Andrew Form. The bride and groom opted for a simple wedding, surrounded by friends, music and good food, due to their busy schedules. Since neither of them had time to organize a big wedding, they hired Michelle Norwood who advised them throughout.

The wedding took place in New Orleans, known for its love of great music such as jazz. Daddario shared a series of images in several posts on her social media, where the couple could be seen enjoying the ceremony at the iconic Preservation Hall before moving further into the heart of the French Quarter.

Alexandra wore a silk and wool dress by Danielle Frankel, very simple and elegant, when it was time to say I do. At the reception, she changed her attire to a striped Brunello Cucinelli dress from Form. The actress wanted the whole look to be heat-proof, so she even chose simple, effortless accessories and hairstyles. It was the actress's dream moment. Here we tell you everything you need to know about how she met her husband and more.

Alexandra Daddario's family

The actress was born and raised in New York with her family. She is the daughter of Christina and Richard, who are both lawyers. In addition, her father is a prosecutor in the fight against terrorism in New York City. She has two siblings in the film industry, Matthew and Catherine.

She attended the Brearley School, an all-girls private school in Manhattan, before attending the Professional Children's School in New York to prepare for acting. After graduating, she decided to further her studies at the Marymount Manhattan College.

Her paternal grandfather was a Democratic member of the U.S. House of Representatives for the state of Connecticut from 1959 to 1971.

Alexandra Daddario's love life

Alexandra Daddario met her husband Andrew Form, 20 years her senior, in a very particular way. According to Vogue, they met by chance. Andrew was heading to Europe for work and had to stop over in New York as flights were limited during the pandemic. They passed each other downtown, said hello and he invited her to dinner. And that's how they started dating.

"He turned and said 'hello' just as I turned to look at him. I laughed and said 'hi,' and then we both laughed that we were the only two people on what is normally an incredibly busy street, and he asked me if he could take me out to dinner," she recounted.

"The absolutely most wonderful man, you handle nonsense, loss, life, difficulty, people, with grace and compassion. You’re a loving father, funny, hard-working, honest, introspective, sexy, kind and sensitive- you’ve made room on some of the prime real-estate wall space for pictures of Levon, a dog you never even met. You’ve allowed the two knuckleheads (who aren’t as good as Levon, shhh) endless space in our home, and I love hearing you from upstairs talking to them when you don’t know anyone is listening. You’ve taken the worst moments of my life and soothed them, just knowing that you existed when they happened makes my heart fuller and more pieced together. Right now I am looking at all the giant packages of gluten-free Oreos you surprised me with. It’s so many Oreos, it makes me laugh. I love how we have been chastised and separated by flight attendants on multiple international flights because we are like teenagers. Why does it all feel so different? This is the love they talk about in poems and Ed Sheeran songs. Andrew- you are the greatest, most formidable love of my life. I couldn’t be luckier", she posted on Instagram.

Alexandra Daddario's movies

Alexandra always knew she wanted to be an actress. As a teenager, she participated in the TV series All My Sons from 2022 to 2003. Later she participated in episodes of the series, Law and Order and Life On Mars.

On the big screen she debuted in Noah Baumbach's A Brookly Story in 2005. In 2010, she landed her first major role in Percy Jackson and the Lightning Thief, playing Annaberh Chasein, a demi-goddess daughter of Athena. She has also guest starred in television series such as White Collar, It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, True Detective, New Girl, and American Horror Story: Hotel.

We'll next see Alexandra Daddario in her upcoming film Wildflower, a story about a young woman growing up with disabled parents. And after that will come Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches, which will also star Jack Houston, Harry Hamlin and Tongayi Chirisa.

Alexandra Daddario's net worth

The actress has a net worth of 8 million. According to Net Worth Celebrities, she takes part in 3-4 movies annually and it brings her about $1 million salary. The rest $200, 000 an actress earns, endorsing various brands. She was noticed in commercials for many famous companies. One of the most popular her ads is Yellow Book commercial.

The films, where she acts, very often become successful and popular. It gives her the right to earn about $200, 000 - $500, 000 per each her new movie. She has a beautiful apartment in Los Angeles, California, worth about $760,000.