Alicia Vikander and Michael Fassbender are usually quiet about their private life. However, the “Irma Vep” star recently opened up about her maternity journey and shared why “The Light Between Oceans”, in which she stars with her husband, has a new meaning to her.

HBO’s Irma Vep star Alicia Vikander has given an honest interview with The Times of London, in which she talked about the loneliness she felt during the height of her fame and the difficulties she faced while trying to start a family with husband Michael Fassbender, with whom she shared a 17-month-old baby.

Vikander, who is from Sweden, has his international breakthrough role with Oscar-nominated “A Royal Affair” in 2012, while her roles in the sci-fi thriller “Ex Machina” and the drama “The Danish Girl,” for which she won the Oscar in 2016, cemented her status as a worldwide star.

However, the 33-year-old actress has said that she felt the “most sad” during that time, in which she also reportedly had broken up with her then-boyfriend Fassbender. The couple met while filming “The Light Between Oceans,” and she opened up about how her own journey to maternity has changed the way she relates to the movie.

Alicia Vikander opens up about her miscarriage before welcoming baby boy

Talking with The Times of London, Vikander told that she suffered a miscarriage before getting pregnant with her child. Coincidentally, that’s the theme of “The Light Between Oceans”, in which she stars opposite her husband. “We have a child now, but it took us time,” the actress said.

“Talk about meta,” said Vikander, before sharing that the miscarriage was “so extreme, painful to go through and, of course, it made me recall making that film,” which now has “another meaning” to her. In a previous interview with Harper's Bazaar UK, she said that her son has changed her life "in every way. It’s life. It’s so profound."

The actress also shared how she and Fassbender, who will appear in David Fincher’s upcoming film The Killer, balance their acting careers and parenting. “We do every second job (…) One stays at home while the other works.” She also said Fassbender took their baby to the set of “Irma Vep” in Paris.

In the interview with Harper’s Bazaar UK, she said that the actors, who have been married for five years now, have one rule of always traveling “together.” They currently live in Lisbon, Portugal. Vikander has recently ended filming “Firebrand,” a movie in which she portrays Catherine Parr, the last wife of King Henry VIII of England, and stars opposite Jude Law.