'Spider-Man: No Way Home' actor Tom Holland and Mank actress Amanda Seyfried will star in the upcoming AppleTV+ series 'The Crowded Room', here check out what we know so far about this project.

Tom Holland has found enormous success thanks to his role as Peter Parker in the MCU movies, including the latest ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’. However, the 25-year-old actor is trying to move away from the comic book project and start a more serious path in his career.

That’s why it’s not surprising his incursion in projects such as ‘Uncharted’, which despite not so great reviews is currently dominating the box office, or ‘The Devil all The Time’, in which he shared screen with Robert Pattinson, as well as other dramas such as ‘Cherry’.

However, Holland is now going for the small screen with the AppleTV+ series ‘The Crowded Room’. The show is set to be one of the actor’s darkest projects so far. Here, check out what we know about the cast, plot and possible release date for the series. Here, check it out.

What is the ‘The Crowded Room’ about?

The series will be an anthology, meaning that every season will revolve around a different character. However, the main theme will be "the true and inspirational stories of those who have struggled, and learned to successfully live with, mental illness.”

What is the plot for Season 1?

Season 1 of the project will be based on Daniel Keyes' biography, The Minds of Billy Milligan. Milligan became the first person ever acquitted of a crime because of dissociative identity disorder.

The Crowded Room: Cast

The first season of the series will star Tom Holland and Amanda Seyfried (Mank). Seyfried will play Rya, “a clinical psychologist faced with the most challenging case of her career. She cannot help but put her patients first, all the while trying to balance her life as a single mother,” according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Meanwhile, Holland will play Danny Sullivan, a patient based on Milligan. So far, they are the only actors confirmed. The Spider-Man actor will also be executive producing the series.

Who is writing and directing?

Akiva Goldsman (Star Trek: Discovery) is writing and executive producing the series. Meanwhile, Kornél Mundruczó, who directed the drama 'Pieces of a Woman', has come aboard to direct the 10-episode first season.

Release date of 'The Crowded Room'

There's no official release date yet. However, it's expected that the series will be aired in 2023.