Actress Florence Pugh has made a name for herself with performances in movies such as 'Little Women' and 'Black Widow'. However, she is only starting and will appear in several upcoming projects.

Florence Pugh is most known for her roles as Amy March in ‘Little Women’, Yelena in Marvel's ‘Black Widow’ and Hawkeye’ and, of course, as Dani Ardor in the folk horror film ‘Midsommar’. The British actress has gained critical acclaim, being nominated for an Academy Award and winning a BAFTA for her work as Amy.

Before the worldwide recognition, Pugh was already a rising star in her country after debuting in the drama ‘The Falling’, alongside Maisie Williams. She also appeared in indie films such as 'Lady Macbeth', 'King Lear' and 'Outlaw King', as well as in the miniseries The Little Drummer Girl.

However, Pugh is far from done with several titles set to be released in the upcoming years. Her next release will be ‘Don’t Worry Darling’, directed by Olivia Wilde, in which she stars opposite Harry Styles. Here, check out all her next movies.

All of Florence Pugh’s upcoming movies with release dates

This story is set in the 50s, and follows a housewife (Pugh) who begins to uncover a disturbing truth about her husband’s job (Harry Styles). The first trailer shows Pugh’s character realizing that something dark is behind the utopian fantasy in which she lives.

Puss in Boots 2 - December 21, 2022

Directed by Joel Crawford. Pugh will voice Goldilocks. Antonio Banderas and Salma Hayek will return in their respective roles. In this movie, Puss in Boots realizes that he has only one life left, and he sets out on an epic journey to find the mythical Last Wish and restore his nine lives.

The Wonder - Expected 2022

This film is based on Emma Donoghue’s novel and it is directed by Sebastián Lelio. The story, per IMDb, is a “tale of two strangers who transform each other's lives, a psychological thriller, and a story of love pitted against evil.”

A Good Person - March 24, 2023

This drama is directed by Zach Braff and it tells a story of a successful young woman that after she survives a fatal accident, she forms an unlikely bond with her would-be father in law. The rest of the cast consist of: Celeste O'Connor, Zoe Lister-Jones, Molly Shannon, and Morgan Freeman.

Oppenheimer - July 21, 2023

Pugh will also star in Christopher Nolan’s biopic Oppenheimer alongside Cillian Murphy, Robert Downey Jr., Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, Rami Malek, Benny Safdie, Gary Oldman and more. The film is based on American Prometheus, a biography of J. Robert Oppenheimer written by Kai Bird and Martin J. Sherwin

Pugh will join Zendaya and Timotheé Chalamet in the sequel of ‘Dune’, directed by Denis Villeneuve. Christopher Walken and Austin Butler also joined the cast, alongside Rebecca Ferguson and Josh Broilin.

East of Eden (Netflix Series) - In development

According to Deadline, Netflix is working on a limited series adaptation of John Steinbeck’s classic novel East of Eden, with Zoe Kazan writing and exec producing and Florence Pugh attached to star and co-produce.

The Maid (Universal) and Dolly (AppleTV)

Other projects in development for Pugh are ‘The Maid’, a mystery murder drama which she also is producing, and ‘Dolly’, a dystopian film in which she will portray a “companion robot” who kills hew owner.