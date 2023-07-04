If the anticipation for the live-action of Barbie, starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, hasn’t been a strong indication of Greta Gerwig’s rise as one of Hollywood’s most respected directors and writers, the news that she will be penning two Narnia films for Netflix might be that sign. So, if you want to dive in on her vision, check out where to watch her movies.

Gerwig first gained recognition as an actress in films such as Joe Swanberg’s LOL and Duplass brothers’ Baghead, but she was originally trying to be a playwright. She soon started to write films with Swanberg (Hannah Take the Stairs) and co-directed with him Nights and Weekends.

Her mainstream success came after appearing in movies such as Noah Baumbach’s Greenberg, Mistress America and Frances Ha, which she also co-wrote. For her role in the latter, she also received a Golden Globe nomination. Other of her credits include No Strings Attached, Maggie’s Plan, Jackie and more.

Greta Gerwig’s directed movies: Where to watch them

Nights and Weekends (2008)

She co-wrote, co-directed and co-starred in this movie with Joe Swanberg. The film follows a couple in a long-distance relationship and its aftermath. You can watch it on demand on Prime Video and AMC+.

Lady Bird (2017)

Her solo directorial debut, Lady Bird is an acclaimed teen dramedy starring Saoirse Ronan, as an opinionated 17-year-old who wants to leave Sacramento to go to college in New York. The movie mostly focuses on her relationship with her mother, played by Laurie Metcalf.

Timothée Chalamet and Beanie Feldstein also appear in supporting roles. The film was nominated for eight Academy Awards, including for Best Director and Best Original Screenplay for Gerwig. You can watch it on demand on FUBO, which offers a seven-day free trial. It is also available to watch on: Hulu, Prime Video, Showtime and Kanopy.

Little Women (2019)

Her adaptation of Louisa May Alcott’s 1868 iconic novel was also met with praise by critics, and received six nominations to the Academy Awards. It won Best Adapted Screenplay in the Critics Choice Awards. It stars Saoirse Ronan, Emma Watson, Florence Pugh, and Eliza Scanlen as the March sisters, with Timothée Chalamet, Laura Dern and Meryl Streep in supporting roles.

You can watch it on: STARZ.