Jeremy Allen White has received critical acclaim for his role as fine-dining chef Carmy in the FX’s TV series ‘The Bear.’ After its first season, the actor took home Critics’ Choice Television Award, a Golden Globe Award, and a Screen Actors Guild Award.

Before, Allen White was best known for his role as Philip “Lip” Gallagher in the critically acclaimed television series “Shameless.” The show, which aired from 2011 to 2021, follows the lives of the dysfunctional Gallagher family. White’s portrayal of Lip, the intelligent but troubled eldest son, garnered him praise for his nuanced performance.

He also had roles in films such as Afterschool, Twelve, After Everything, and The Rental. Apart from coming back with the second season of ‘The Bear,’ he has several upcoming movies. Here, check out where you can catch him next.

Where can you find Jeremy Allen White next? His upcoming projects

Fremont (2023)

This drama was directed by Babak Jalali and co-written by Carolina Cavalli. It follows Donya, a young woman from Afghanistan who previously worked as a translator for US troops and has since moved to Fremont, California. Her humdrum life takes a turn when she gets a job writing the fortunes at a fortune cookie factory. It premiered at Sundance.

The Iron Claw (TBD)

This is an upcoming biographical sports film that delves into the life of professional wrestler Kevin Von Erich. The film is written and directed by Sean Durkin. Leading the cast is Zac Efron, alongside a talented ensemble that includes Lily James, Harris Dickinson, Maura Tierney, Holt McCallany, and more.

Fingernails (TBD)

This science fiction romance film is written and directed by Christos Nikou. It follows a woman who begins working at an institute that works to determine if the romance in a given couple is genuine. It also stars Jessie Buckley and Riz Ahmed.