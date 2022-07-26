Ryan Gosling has been everywhere these past few weeks. After going viral for his Ken aesthetic for the upcoming Barbie movie, he’s now promoting Netflix’s “The Gray Man.” However, this is not his first action film. Check out his other adrenaline-fueled projects.

Canadian actor Ryan Gosling is known for his versatility. He can lead a romantic comedy, star in a musical or become an action hero with ease. In “The Gray Man,” in which he stars opposite Chris Evans, he does the latter and, while the movie hasn’t been loved by critics, audiences have responded well.

In a new interview with Collider, Gosling said that action movies were his “first love” and what made him want to become an actor in the first place. So, it’s not surprising that the actor has a bunch of those, including action comedies (The Nice Guys) and the neo-noir Blade Runner 2049.

While “The Gray Man,” which is based on a novel of the same name by Mark Greaney, was mostly criticized for its plot and lack of creativity, Gosling’s performance has been regarded as one of the best aspects of the movie. You can find that one on Netflix, but if you want to watch more Gosling in action films, check out this list.

Where to watch Ryan Gosling’s action movies online

Drive (2011)

Directed by Nicolas Winding Refn, the film is based on James Salli’s 2005 novel of the same name. Gosling stars as a Hollywood stunt driver who moonlights as a getaway driver. He then gets involved in a million-dollar heist with his neighbor husband (Oscar Isaac). The film also stars Carey Mulligan, Bryan Cranston, Christina Hendricks, Ron Perlman, and Albert Brooks.

Available on: fuboTV (free-trial), Tubi.

The Place Beyond The Pines (2012)

This film was directed and co-written by Derek Cianfrance, alongside Ben Coccio, and Darius Marder. It stars Gosling, Bradley Cooper and Eva Mendes, with Ben Mendelsohn, Rose Byrne, Mahershala Ali, Bruce Greenwood, Harris Yulin, and Ray Liotta. It tells three stories, including Gosling’s Luke, a motorcycle stunt rider who supports his family through a life of crime.

Available to watch on: Peacock.

Gangster Squad (2013)

The movie is set in 1949, and it’s the fictionalized tale of the group of LAPD officers and detectives who brought down Mickey Cohen. This film is based on the non-fiction book by Paul Lieberman, and has an ensemble cast with: Josh Brolin, Ryan Gosling, Nick Nolte, Emma Stone, Anthony Mackie, Giovanni Ribisi, Robert Patrick, Michael Peña and Sean Penn.

Available to watch on: HBO Max, Max Go.

Only God Forgives (2013)

The movie follows Julian (Gosling), who runs a Thai boxing club as a front organization for his family’s drug smuggling operation, when he is forced by his mother Crystal to find and kill the individual responsible for his brother’s recent death. It also stars Kristin Scott Thomas, and Vithaya Pansringarm.

Available to watch on: Vudu, Tubi.

Blade Runner 2049 (2017)

Denis Villeneuve’s sequel to Blade Runner (1982). Gosling stars opposite Harrison Ford, who reprises his role from the first film. The rest of the cast includes Ana de Armas, Sylvia Hoeks, Robin Wright, Mackenzie Davis, Dave Bautista, and Jared Leto.

Available to watch on: HBO Max, Netflix.