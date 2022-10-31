Edward Berger's "All Quiet on the Western Front" is the new adaptation of the Erich Maria Remarque's novel of the same name. Here, check out when you can watch this German film online.

‘All Quiet on the Western Front’ streaming: Is the new remake available on Netflix?

The 1928 novel by Erich Maria Remarque, “All Quiet on the Western Front” has been adapted for the third time by Edward Berger. This new version of the classic film, which in 1930 received two Academy Awards, including Best Picture (Outstanding Production, at the time).

Berger’s version is the first one in which the Germans actually speak German, and it will represent the country in the Oscar race for international feature. The film has been described as “harrowing,” “potent” and “brutal.” It’s actually rated R due to the extreme violence.

With a score of 93 percent on Rotten Tomatoes (with 73 reviews), and 91 percent from the audience, “All Quiet on the Western Front” is one of the films of the year. Check out here how to watch it online, as well as the previous versions.

How to watch ‘All Quiet on the Western Front’ (2022) in the US

The film premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival on September 12, 2022. However, it is available to stream on Netflix, after its release on the platform on October 28, 2022. It stars Felix Kammerer, Albrecht Schuch, Daniel Brühl, Sebastian Hülk, Aaron Hilmer, Edin Hasanovic and Devid Striesow.

However, if you want to check out the 1930 version, which was directed by Lewis Milestone, you can do so if you rent or buy it on Amazon Prime and Apple TV+. The film is preserved by the United States Library of Congress' National Film Registry, and it’s considered one of the best anti-war films of all time.

Meanwhile, the 1979 version is available to watch on Youtube for free with ads. It was adapted by Delbert Mann as a television film starring Richard Thomas and Ernest Borgnine. It won the Golden Globe Award for Best Motion Picture Made for Television.