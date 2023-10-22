'All the Light We Cannot See' on Netflix: Release date, plot, and cast of the miniseries

Hollywood has always looked for inspiration in books. This year alone, many of the most successful movies and TV shows have been adaptations of novels: Daisy Jones & The Six, Are You There God? It’s Me Margaret, Killers of the Flowers Moon and more. And one of the most anticipated is the miniseries based on All the Light We Cannot See, by Anthony Doerr.

The Pulitzer Prize winning novel will be brought to the small screen thanks to Netflix, and it will star A-listers such as Mark Ruffalo and Hugh Laurie. While behind the camera, Shawn Levy, known for directing movies such as Free Guy and producing Stranger Things, will be helming the project.

The series has been developed by Steven Knight, also known for his work as screenwriter and director (Locke, Hummingbird). So, if you want to learn more about the plot, the rest of the cast and release date, keep reading.

‘All the Light We Cannot See’: Plot

The series follows the stories of blind French girl named Marie-Laure and a German soldier named Werner Pfennig, forced to join the Nazi regime, whose paths cross in occupied France during World War II.

Cast and characters of ‘All The Light We Cannot See’

Newcomer Aria Mia Loberti, who is blind, will portray Marie-Laure LeBlanc. This is her first TV series, and, when announcing the casting, she wrote on an Instagram post that she was “sensitive to the extent of this responsibility and what this character means for blind and disabled people, blind girls in particular.” Meanwhile, Nell Sutton will play a young version of Marie-Laure.

Ruffalo, on the other hand, will play Daniel LeBlanc, father of Marie-Laure and a locksmith at the Museum of Natural History in Paris. Laurie, known for the title role in the series House, will play Etienne LeBlanc, a reclusive World War I veteran suffering from PTSD and the great-uncle of Marie-Laure.

Louis Hofmann, best known for his role in Netflix´s Dark, will play Werner Pfennig. The rest of the main cast also includes Lars Eidinger as Reinhold von Rumpel, Andrea Deck as Sandrina, and Marion Bailey in an undisclosed role.

When is ‘All the Light We Cannot See’ coming out?

The limited series is scheduled to be released on November 2, 2023. It will have only four episodes, and they will be available on the same day. It’s expected that the show will become a hit for the streamer.