DC's release schedule is now set. Although they had a hard time competing with Marvel Studios in recent years, the production company is back and stronger than ever. Here we tell you about all the new projects that are expected.

DC Comics had a big day at San Diego Comic-Con 2022. It announced everything from new seasons and sequels to all-new projects, as Black Adam, the movie that will star Dwayne Johnson. Fans have been waiting for this news for a long time.

One great thing the production company has done was when they focused on their individual films, dedicated to a director's specific vision. As has happened with Zack Snyder, one of the great references within the world of DC and its superheroes, or with Robert Pattinson's The Batman and Todd Phillips' Joker.

Several of the beloved characters will have a sequel or a new beginning. Some like Peacemaker, Shazam! and many more. It was predicted to be a great year for DC, now we just have to wait and see if the fans really like the new bet of the production company. Here, check the list of all upcoming releases.

DC Comics: Release Schedule

DC Comics has new projects in its sights

There are some projects that do not yet have a release date, plot or cast, but their arrival in the world of DC adaptations is already confirmed. One of them is Batgirl, which has already been confirmed and will star singer and actress Leslie Grace. These are some of the projects that will be taken to the big screen and television: