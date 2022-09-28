With Hugh Jackman's return as Wolverine for Deadpool 3, many fans of the superhero movies would like to re-watch all the films. Here, check out how to watch them in order.

Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine will be back one more time in the third installment of Deadpool, despite Logan’s ending. Fans are intrigued about what will happen in the film, as Ryan Reynolds has also confirmed that they won’t “touch Logan.”

When we talk about superhero movies, Wolverine has been one of the most beloved characters. Also, unlike Spider-Man or Batman, Jackman has been the only actor who has portrayed the mutant, making it even more familiar to audiences.

While Deadpool 3 won’t come to theaters until 2024, you can re-watch all Wolverine’s appearances and films. However, as fans of the X-Men would know, sometimes following the timeline of the films is hard, as well as to know if they’re all canon or not. So, here, check out how to watch all his appearances in chronological order.

How to watch all ‘Wolverine’ films in order

There are 13 X-Men films in total, with Wolverine appearing in nine of them. The upcoming Wolverine’s feature in Deadpool is certainly part of the plan for Disney to bring the X-Men to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, in which Professor X (Patrick Stewart) made his debut in ‘Multiverse of Madness.’

However, plus his three solo movies, Jackman’s Wolverine has appeared in a total of 11 films. While the X-Men franchise was rebooted, X-Men: Days of Future Past brought two timelines together. But there are still some inconsistencies. So, there’s several ways you can watch them in order. Check out the options:

First option - One timeline

X-Men Origins: Wolverine (Available on hulu, Starz)

X-Men: First Class (Available on Disney+)

X-Men: Days of Future Past (Available on Disney+)

X-Men: Apocalypse (Available on Disney+, fuboTV -free trial-)

X-Men (Available on Disney+)

X2: X-Men United (Available on Disney+)

X-Men: The Last Stand (Available on Disney+)

The Wolverine (Available on HBO, HBO Max)

Logan (Available on Disney+, fuboTV -free trial-)

Second option - Two separated timelines

Timeline 1

X-Men Origins: Wolverine

X-Men

X2: X-Men United

X-Men: The Last Stand

The Wolverine

X-Men: Days of Future Past

Logan

Timeline 2

X-Men: First Class

X-Men: Days of Future Past

X-Men: Apocalypse

Logan

How to watch all X-Men movies in release order

X-Men (2000)

X2 (2003)

X-Men: The Last Stand (2006)

X-Men Origins: Wolverine (2009)

X-Men: First Class (2011)

The Wolverine (2013)

X-Men: Days of Future Past (2014)

Deadpool (2016) (Available on Disney+, fuboTV -free trial-)

X-Men: Apocalypse (2016)

Logan (2017)

Deadpool 2 (2018) (Available on Disney+)

Dark Phoenix (2019) (Available on fubotv)

The New Mutants (2020)