Nicole Kidman, Zac Efron and Joey King are leading an upcoming romantic comedy for Netflix. Production has already started. Here, check out everything we know about the film such as plot, cast and potential release date.

All you need to know about Netflix’s new rom-com with Zac Efron and Nicole Kidman

Nicole Kidman and Zac Efron will reunite in an upcoming untitled rom-com produced by Netflix. The duo worked before in the crime drama film "The Paperboy," one of Efron’s first mature roles after his Disney days. The pair will be accompanied by Joey King, who is coming fresh from “Bullet Train.”

The movie, its working title is "A Family Affair," will be directed by Richard LaGravenese, who is known for previous works such as "P.S. I Love You" and "The Last Five Years. He co-wrote the script with Carrie Solomon. Joe Roth, Jeff Kirschenbaum and Alyssa Altman are producing for Roth/Kirschenbaum Films.

The three stars have worked with Netflix before. King is known for her role in the teen rom-com trilogy “The Kissing Booth,” alongside Jacob Elordi, while Efron played serial Killer Ted Bundy in "Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile." Kidman, on the other hand, had a role in the musical "The Prom." Check out what we know about this new project.

What is the film about?

According to Deadline, the story follows “a surprising romance which kicks off comic consequences for a young woman, her mother and her movie star boss as they face the complications of love and identity. The film was recently greenlit and will shoot later this year.”

Who is in the cast for A Family Affair?

On August 4, 2022, Deadline announced that alongside King, Kidman and Efron, Kathy Bates and Liza Koshy had joined the cast of the movie. However, it is not yet clear what their roles are. There are no more cast members confirmed so far.

Is there a release date for this movie?

No, Netflix hasn’t announced a release date yet. However, production already started and paparazzi have caught the leading trio working on set. So, the movie is expected to be released on the platform some time next year (2023).