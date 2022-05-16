Amber Heard took the stand on Monday for her libel case against ex-husband Johnny Depp and she confirmed that she was almost fired from 'Aquaman' due to their legal battle. Here, check out the full story.

Amber Heard and ex-husband Johnny Depp have resumed their libel trial this week, in which he’s trying to prove that her domestic violence allegations against him are false. Meanwhile, she’s pursuing a $100 million defamation countersuit.

The pair were romantically involved between 2012 and 2016 and they’re trying to set the record straight over their tumultuous relationship as both parties claimed to have suffered abuse at the hands of the other and both have presented evidence to the court.

While Depp is alleging that Heard’s 2018 op-ed in The Washington Post, in which she portrayed herself as a victim of domestic violence, has meant a serious blow for his career, Heard took the stand on Monday to argue the same thing and confirmed that she was almost cut out of Aquaman.

Amber Heard says she “fought hard” to keep her job as Mera in the DC

In her essay in 2018, Heard says that speaking out about her experience as a victim of abuse and domestic violence was a threat to her career. On Monday, she declared that she had to “fight” to keep her career afloat and eventually get the role of Mera in Aquaman (2018).

“I was able to keep and make other jobs and eventually made a movie called Aquaman. I was getting my career back, even though it took a major hit when I got my restraining order against Johnny,” Amber said according to JustJared.

When she was asked about her role in Aquaman, the actress said that it was one of the leading roles and confirmed that her salary for that movie was $1 million plus bonuses according to the box office grossings.

Talking about the sequel of ‘Aquaman’, which will be released in 2023, she confirmed that her role was “a pared down” version of what she did in the first movie. It has been rumored that she will only appear for 10 minutes and the actress confirmed that Warner Bros. wanted her out. There is a Change.org petition to take her out of the movie that has more than 4 million signatures.

“I fought really hard to stay in the movie. They didn’t want to include me in the film,” she confirmed. “I was given a script and given new versions of the script that had taken away scenes that had action in it, that depicted my character and another character… without giving any spoilers away…depicted two characters fighting with each other. They basically took a bunch out of my role,” she explained.