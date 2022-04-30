Amber Heard and ex-husband Johnny Depp are in the middle of a defamation trial for the allegations of domestic violence she made against him. Here, check out all the movies and TV shows in which Heard has starred in.

Actress Amber Heard has been in the center of the news as she is in the middle of a legal battle with her ex-husband Johnny Depp, who accused her for defamation for an op-ed in which she despicted herself as a domestic violence victim.

Depp was the first one of them to testify in the case, which is going to enter its fourth week. The actor is demanding $50 million for damage, while Heard is counter suing for $100 million. So far, there’s been graphic accusations of violence from both sides, with Heard set to take the stand in the upcoming weeks.

One of the arguments of Depp’s attorneys is that Heard used her essay in The Washington Post, in which she never named the actor, to try to grow her fame and many people wonder what movies Heard has starred in. Here, check out her most prominent roles to date.

What is Amber Heard famous for? Her movies and TV Shows

Heard started her acting career with supporting roles in various TV shows such as Jack & Bobby (2004), The Mountain (2004), and The O.C. (2005), and some minor films. Her first starring role in a movie came in 2006 with the horror feature All the Boys Love Mandy Lane (2006), which premiered in 2006 Toronto International Film Festival.

However, her mainstream recognition came for supporting roles in the box office hits Never Back Down (2008) and Pineapple Express (2008). Then, she also appeared in movies such as The Joneses (2009), The Ward (2010), The Rum Diary (2011), Drive Angry (2011), Machete Kills (2013) and Magic Mike XXL (2015).

Her biggest role to date has been as Mera in DCEU, roles she portrayed for Justice League (2017) and Aquaman (2018). After that, she starred in the miniseries The Stand (2020), which received mixed reviews. In February 2022, it was announced that Heard was cast in Conor Allyn’s forthcoming period drama, In the Fire.

Heard’s Aquaman role: Fans’ petition to replace the actress

With the ongoing trial, Heard’s participation in the DC Extended Universe has been questioned. Especially after Johnny Depp was replaced in Fantastic Beasts for the legal battle. As the case has showcased violence between both parties, fans feel that it will be just to replace her too and a petition in Change.org has almost two million signs.

According to the report from film critic Grace Randolph, Heard’s screen time in the upcoming sequel of Aquaman is less than 10 minutes. However, she says that it was a technical decision with no relation to the trial.