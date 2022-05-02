Amber Heard is counter suing her ex-husband Johnny Depp for $100 million dollars. However, many people wonder how much money the actress has made during her career. Here, check out her net worth.

Amber Heard is in the middle of her legal battle against ex-husband Johnny Depp. The pair, who were romantically involved between 2012 and 2016, is trying to set the record straight over their tumultuous relationship, which was filled with abusive behavior from both parties according to the evidence shown in court.

Depp was the first to sue Heard for defamation after the actress wrote an open essay for The Washington Post portraying herself as a victim of domestic violence and asking $50 million. Meanwhile, Heard is counter suing Depp for $100 million.

Heard, who will take the stand in the upcoming weeks, has had roles in mainstream movies such as Never Back Down (2008) and Pineapple Express (2008), The Rum Diary (2011), Magic Mike XXL (2015) and The Danish Girl (2016). However, she is most known for her role as Mera in Aquaman (2018). Here, check out her net worth.

How much is Amber Heard worth?

According to several reports, Heard's net worth is $8 million. However, Celebrity Net Worth estimates a net worth of $2.5 million. According to Yahoo, Heard received $5 million for his role in Aquaman in 2018 and she will be paid $10 million for Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, which will be released in 2023. Nevertheless, there are claims that the actress will only appear for 10 minutes in the film.

Heard and Depp reached an agreement for their divorce and the actress received $7 million, which she said she was going to donate to the ACLU. However, during the trial, the ACLU said that they only received $1.3 million.

In 2014, according to evidence she provided to court during her divorce per Nova Scotia Today, she requested $50,000 a month in spousal support to cover her living expenses as, at the time, her net worth was under $25,000, according to the evidence she provided to the court. However, her spousal support claim was finally withdrawn.