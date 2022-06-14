According to a report from Just Jared, Amber Heard is going to be cut from 'Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom' after the movie was screen tested. Here, check out the full story and which actress fans would love to see as Mera.

After the success of ‘The Suicide Squad’ and ‘The Batman’, DC seemed to be in a better place to relaunch its Extended Universe. Especially as there are many projects coming for later this year and the next one such as ‘The Flash’ and ‘Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom’, however, recent problems with its actors got Warner Bros. in trouble.

Not only Ezra Miller has been arrested several times with accounts of assault in the recent months, the recent libel trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard got the studio in a difficult situation. After the actor lost his first defamation trial in the UK against The Sun, Warner Bros. decided to part ways with Depp, who lost his role in the Fantastic Beasts franchise.

However, the jury of the Virginia trial found that both Heard and Depp defamed each other, with the actress having the worst outcome as the result suggests that the Jury didn’t believe her claims of abuse. Heard already said her role as Mera in Aquaman was reduced, but now it seems that the studio decided to replace her with another actress. Check out the full story.

Heard is cut from Aquaman 2 and fans want Emilia Clarke to replace her

According to an exclusive report from Just Jared, an insider from Warner Bros. claims that Heard, who was going to appear only 10 minutes in the movie, is going to be entirely cut from ‘Aquaman 2’ after the movie, which is set to hit theaters in March 2023, was screen tested.

“They are going to be doing reshoots with Jason Momoa and Nicole Kidman,” the insider told the outlet, and also shared that the new actress will play Mera in any future DC films. During the trial, Heard said that she had to “fight hard” to keep her job after she made the first accusations of domestic violence against Depp.

On the other hand, president of DC films Walter Hamada told the jury that Heard’s role in the movie wasn’t reduced due to the accusations but rather because the actress “has no chemistry” with co-star Jason Momoa. On the internet, many fans have also started a campaign to support the cast of Emilia Clarke, who worked with Momoa in Games of Thrones, as Mera.

Heard, who said the verdict was a “setback” for women fighting abuse, has been the object of Internet mockery since the beginning of the trial, with many Tik Toks, videos and tweets making fun of her statements. A petition to remove her from the film was signed more than 4 million times.

The actress appeared in a sit-down interview with Savannah Guthrie from Today saying that she didn’t receive a “fair treatment” on social media, also reiterating her side of the story. “To my dying day (I) will stand by every word of my testimony,” Heard said in the interview.