Amber Midthunder is one of the new revelations after her participation in the new film by director Dan Trachtenberg and the Predator franchise, called Prey. The actress gives life to the main character in a story full of action and suspense. Here we tell you everything you need to know about Amber, such as her net worth and more.

Amber Midthunder is the new protagonist of Prey, the fifth installment of the Predator franchise. The film, directed by Dan Trachtenberg, tells the story of her character, Naru, a young warrior who seeks to protect her tribe and hunt the new evil that stalks them. The only problem is that this time she doesn't know if she is the hunter or the prey.

The 25-year-old actress is one of the highest paid in the Hollywood film industry, having worked on several well-known productions such as Legion and The CW series Roswell, New Mexico.

"It was very surreal. I got chills just thinking about it. The first day we got there, everyone was in their suits and I looked around and saw teepees and people in their buckskin. It just became so transcendent and something very real. At some point in history, that was how things really looked. That's really how it was for some of my ancestors. To see this and think about what we were accomplishing, it was just amazing", Amber commented to Variety, on the first day of filming on set of Prey, seeing that everyone was native to the tribe.

Amber Midthunder's Height and Family

Amber is 5'6" feet. Both she and her parents, David and Angelique, are in the entertainment world. Her father is an actor (he has been seen in Woman Walks Ahead, Hidalgo and more) and her mother is a casting director. They are all part of the Fort Peck Sioux Tribe, members of the Assiniboine, Nakota, Lakota and Dakota Native American peoples.

"The film was originally pitched to be shot entirely in Comanche. When we auditioned, we did all of our scenes in English and Comanche to make sure we could do it and how it could work. We ended up doing the film in English, but going back to Comanche is very special in terms of preserving the language. We're also making history. There's never been a movie released in a native dub on the original release. I think that's a huge victory and something huge that we can claim as a people. And just to familiarize myself with the Comanche language, it's nothing like the language I grew up with, it felt like a personal gift to familiarize myself so closely with the culture and the language", Amber confirmed to Variety, as she had to use her skills and film the new Predator movie in Comache, due to the fact that it is set 300 years before the original and is the language of the tribe.

Amber Midthunder's Career and Net Worth

The actress has a net worth of $2 million, according to News Times. She got her first role in 2001 in The Homecoming of Jimmy Whitecloud, playing a little girl. She was inactive for several years until 2008, when she returned to the screen for roles in Sunshine Cleaning and Swing Vote.

By 2009 she had already landed more important roles. She gave life to Amaya in the film Not Forgotten. In 2014 she played Lana Cleary in Banshee, Lilly Stillwater in Longmire and participated in Drunktown's Finest.

The following year she played Nikki in Spare Parts, Starlet in Dig and Malya in Bare. In 2016 she participated in the famous vampire series, The Originals, as Kayla in the episode Alone with Everybody. She has also been seen in productions such as Hell or High Water, Priceless, The Ice Road and her two best known Roswell, New Mexico and Legion.







