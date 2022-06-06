Season 17 of America's Got Talent already started with the auditions. Here, check out which acts receive the Golden Buzzer to advance directly to the live shows.

America’s Got Talent came back last week with an explosive premiere, which included several different acts from ventriloquists to dance teams. However, only one act captivated enough to receive the first Golden Buzzer. You can watch AGT on fuboTV and Peacock.

Judges Simon Cowell, Sofia Vergara, Howie Mandel and Heidi Klum and host Terry Crews have the power to award one Golden Buzzer to one contestant each during the auditions. The Golden Buzzer allows the receiver to go directly through the live shows.

This award was introduced during the 10th season of the show and has become one of the most awaited parts of the auditions. Also, it is usually an emotional moment for the contestants. Here, check out who received the Golden Buzzer this season.

Every Golden Buzzer in Season 17 of America’s Got Talent

The Golden Buzzer isn’t granted to anyone only for an emotional backstory, it has also proved that judges and Crews have a good eye for talent (which, to be fair, is their job). Either way, five out of seven AGT winners since its introduction were recipients.

Paul Zerdin, Grace VanderWaal, Darci Lynne, Kodi Lee and Brandon Leak were Golden Buzzers. The exceptions are Shin Lim and Dustin Tavella, who won last season. Now, for this season there will be four new Golden Buzzers:

Avery Dixon, Episode 1

Hometown: Atlanta, GA

Golden Buzzer Given By: Terry Crews

Act: Saxophonist

The 21-year old saxophonist told the judges and the audience that he suffered bullying growing up, with led him to experience suicidal thoughts. However, music saved him and he demonstrated his talent with an incredible audition. Host Terry Crews told him that he now has a “big brother” who “is here, who has got your back.”

*This article will be updated.