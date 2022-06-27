With Simon Cowell, Sofia Vergara, Heidi Klum and Howie Mandel as judges, the 17th season of America's Got Talent is underway. Here, check out the full show's schedule, including when the live show starts and when it is the finale.

Season 17 of America’s Got Talent is still in the round of auditions. During the first four episodes, viewers have met a variety of acts which go from music to stunts, and everything in between. You can watch the show on fuboTV and Peacock.

Judges Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel, Sofia Vergara and Heidi Klum have been judging acts on the AGT stage, and even granting the Golden Buzzers. So far, this season has four: saxophonist Avery Dixon, singers Maddison Baez and Sarah James, and dance group Mayyas.

There are still acts to meet in the round of auditions. However, all the contestants will try to succeed magician Dustin Tavella, who won last season of AGT and took home the coveted $1 million prize. Here, check out Season 17’s schedule.

What is the AGT Season 17 schedule?

As usual, the show is divided into different rounds: auditions and live shows, which lead up to the big finale. The acts who are selected by the judges during the pre-taped auditions, then compete in the live shows, where the viewers decide the top acts of the week.

During the live shows, AGT will air every Tuesday at 8 PM ET but from August 10, the show will also air every Wednesday at 8 PM ET with the “results” episodes, in which audiences know which acts survive. Here’s the schedule:

Auditions: May 31 - August 2

Live Shows Begin: August 9

Finale: September 13

Finale Results: September 14

There’s still no specific information about voting windows, but as in previous seasons fans will be able to vote online on NBC.com and the AGT Official app. According to NBC, more details will be provided once the voting episodes start.



