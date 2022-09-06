Eleven more acts will perform for their chance to get into America’s Got Talent finale. Here, check out how you can support your favorite contestants with a vote during tonight’s episode.

There are only three spots left for America’s Got Talent finale. Season 17 is coming to an end and the viewers at home will once again have all the power to decide who goes through during tonight's live episode. Remember you stream the show live on fuboTV (free-trial in the US) and the following day on Peacock.

Eleven acts will perform tonight with the hope of captivating America thanks to impressive shows. Tonight’s performers goe from dance groups, stunts, singers and more. All the contestants are looking to win the $1 million prize money and a Las Vegas residency.

There are already eight finalists: saxophonist Avery Dixon, singers Drake Milligan, Sara James and Chapel Hart (group); magicians Yu Hogin and Nicola RIBS; IA act Metaphysics and comedian Mike E. Winfield. Who will join the group tonight?

What are the voting methods for the fifth live episode of AGT 2022?

There are two voting methods: online at nbc.com/AGTVote or via the official America’s Got Talent Official App. To be able to vote, you have to create an NBC Universal Profile (which you can do using your email) and be located in the US or Puerto Rico.

AGT 2022 voting: How many times can I vote during tonight’s episode?

You can vote up to 10 times per act and per email address, regardless of the voting method used (app or online). Meanwhile, during the saving windows, you can only give your vote to one act.

America’s Got Talent 2022: What is the voting window for tonight’s episode?

The voting window for tonight’s live episode will open on Tuesday (September 6) at 8 PM (ET) and will close on Thursday morning at 7 AM (ET). However, NBC could change the voting period at any time, so make sure to check their official page (https://agt.vote.nbc.com/rules) or the show’s social accounts.