It’s time to crown a new winner of America’s Got Talent. Eleven acts will perform in the big finale with their eyes on the big prize. Here, check out when and how to watch or stream the finale of Season 17.

After going through the auditions and the semifinales, the eleven finalists of Season 17 of America’s Got Talent will have one last chance to perform and impress the audiences to try to take home the $1 million prize and a Las Vegas residency.

The change of format for this season has made things more exciting, as there were less chances to go through the decisive night. To the judges, this year’s talent has been exceptional but unfortunately only one will get to win the season.

Last season, the magician Dustin Tavella was America’s favorite act and became the winner.

Avery Dixon, Drake Milligan, Chapel Hart, Yu Hojin, Nicolas RIBS, Sara James, Metaphysic, Mike E. Winfield, Mayyas, Kristy Sellars and Celia Munoz will try to succeed him.

AGT 2022: How to watch Season 17 finale

If you want to watch the big finale of America’s Got Talent, you can do so on NBC (Tuesday, Sept. 13 at 8 PM ET). If you don’t have cable, you have the option to stream it on fuboTV, which offers a seven-day free trial in the United States. The show will also be available on Peacock the following day.

The results will be announced on Wednesday, September 14 (8 PM). Fans at home will have the option to vote for their favorite contestant from Tuesday’s night to Wednesday’s morning. Some of the fan-favorites are the Mayyas, Metaphysics or Kristy Sellars.

“We are nothing without these contestants and for some reason this year, you are seeing some of the most astonishing live performances you have ever seen,” Simon said about this year’s group of hopefuls.