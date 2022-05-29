The 17th season of America’s Got Talent will premiere on Tuesday, May 31 and viewers will meet a new group of artists, magicians, singers, musicians, dancers and more, who will be trying to win a $1 million prize. You can catch it on fuboTV (free-trial) and Peacock.
Terry Crews returns for his fourth season as coach, while producer Simon Cowell, actor Sofia Vergara, supermodel Heidi Klum and comedian/actor Howie Mandel are coming back to the judging panel too help contestants pursue their ambitions.
For sixteen years, AGT has been one of the most followed competition shows and it has helped many people to chase their dreams. While we wait to meet the new winner, here check out who the previous champions are.
AGT’s winner list by year/season
To participate on America’s Got Talent there is no restriction of age, so some contestants were really young when they won their season such as Grace VanderWaal or Darci Lynne Farmer. On the other hand, almost all winners have been singers. Other acts that have won include ventriloquists, dancers and magicians.
|Year
|Season
|Winner
|Act
|2006
|Season 1
|
Bianca Ryan
|Singer
|2007
|Season 2
|Terry Fator
|Ventriloquist/singing impressionist
|2008
|Season 3
|Neal E. Boyd
|Opera singer
|2009
|Season 4
|Kevin Skinner
|Singer/guitarist
|2010
|Season 5
|Michael Grimm
|Singer/guitarist
|2011
|Season 6
|Landau Eugene Murphy Jr.
|Jazz singer
|2012
|Season 7
|Olate Dogs
|Dog trick team
|2013
|Season 8
|Kenichi Ebina
|Dancer
|2014
|Season 9
|Mat Franco
|Magician
|2015
|Season 10
|Paul Zerdin
|Ventriloquist
|2016
|Season 11
|Grace VanderWaal
|Singer
|2017
|Season 12
|Darci Lynne Farmer
|Ventriloquist
|2018
|Season 13
|Shin Lim
|Close-up magician
|2019
|Season 14
|Kodi Lee
|Singer/pianist
|2020
|Season 15
|Brandon Leake
|Spoken word artist
|2021
|Season 16
|Dustin Tavella
|Magician