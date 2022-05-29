The 17th season of America’s Got Talent will premiere on Tuesday, May 31 and viewers will meet a new group of artists, magicians, singers, musicians, dancers and more, who will be trying to win a $1 million prize. You can catch it on fuboTV (free-trial) and Peacock

Terry Crews returns for his fourth season as coach, while producer Simon Cowell, actor Sofia Vergara, supermodel Heidi Klum and comedian/actor Howie Mandel are coming back to the judging panel too help contestants pursue their ambitions. 

For sixteen years, AGT has been one of the most followed competition shows and it has helped many people to chase their dreams. While we wait to meet the new winner, here check out who the previous champions are. 

AGT’s winner list by year/season 

To participate on America’s Got Talent there is no restriction of age, so some contestants were really young when they won their season such as Grace VanderWaal or Darci Lynne Farmer. On the other hand, almost all winners have been singers. Other acts that have won include ventriloquists, dancers and magicians.

Year  Season  Winner Act 
2006 Season 1

Bianca Ryan 

 Singer
2007 Season 2 Terry Fator Ventriloquist/singing impressionist
2008 Season 3 Neal E. Boyd Opera singer
2009 Season 4 Kevin Skinner Singer/guitarist
2010 Season 5  Michael Grimm Singer/guitarist
2011 Season 6  Landau Eugene Murphy Jr.  Jazz singer
2012  Season 7  Olate Dogs  Dog trick team 
2013 Season 8  Kenichi Ebina  Dancer
2014 Season 9  Mat Franco  Magician
2015 Season 10  Paul Zerdin  Ventriloquist
2016 Season 11 Grace VanderWaal  Singer
2017 Season 12 Darci Lynne Farmer  Ventriloquist
2018 Season 13 Shin Lim  Close-up magician
2019 Season 14  Kodi Lee  Singer/pianist
2020 Season 15 Brandon Leake  Spoken word artist
2021 Season 16 Dustin Tavella  Magician