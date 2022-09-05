Season 17 of America’s Got Talent is looking for the last three finalists. Here, check out which acts are going to perform during the fifth live show.

Season 17 of America’s Got Talent is getting closer to the big finale. Only three more acts will make it into the decisive night. Eleven acts will try to win the audience’s vote by performing live in front of the judges.

During the last episode, one of fan-favorite contestants and Golden Buzzer singer Lily Meola didn’t advance to the finale. Instead, viewers at home vote for the artificial intelligence act Metaphysic and comedian Mike E. Winfield.

Tonight, the competition will be fierce. So far, the other six finalists are: Avery Dixon, Drake Milligan, Chapel Hart, Yu Hojin, Nicolas RIBS and Sara James. The judges will have a say to choose one of the eleven finalists.

Who is performing on AGT tonight? (Tues., Sept. 6)

For the fifth episode of the season (8 PM ET, NBC), eleven performers will be looking for their tickets to the finale. You can also live stream the episode on fuboTV, which offers a seven-day free trial, or watch it the following day on Peacock. Here, are the acts:

Singer Aubrey Burchell

Knife-throwers Blade 2 Blade

Comedian Jordan Conley

Singer Kristen Cruz

Pole dancer Kristy Sellars

Dancer Max Ostler

Dance group Mayyas

Rapping magician Mervant Vera

Yo-yo artist Shu Takada

Boy band Travis Japan

Acrobats urbancrew (Flyers of the South)

Also, you can vote for your favorite act from Tuesday night to Wednesday morning, via online or the NBC App. To know who goes through the finale, you have to watch the episode result on Wednesday (8 PM).