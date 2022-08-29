Season 17 of America’s Got Talent continues with the live episodes. Here, check out which acts are going to perform during Week 4 of the live shows to find two new finalists.

America’s Got Talent is ready for Week 4 of live episodes, in which two other acts will join the finalists circle and nine will sadly say goodbye. As usual, viewers at home will decide who gets to go through the big finale and who is eliminated.

As long-time judge Simon Cowell has explained, the stakes are higher for all of the contestants in the live shows, with only one shot to charm audiences at home to get a vote. However, as tennis legend Billie Jean King says, pressure is a privilege.

There are six acts already qualified to the final, which is set for September 19. However, the winner will be crowned on Wednesday, Sept. 20. Here, check out which eleven acts will perform in the fourth live episode of Season 17.

AGT 2022: The acts performing during the fourth live episode of Season 17

You can watch Tuesday’s episode (8 PM ET) on NBC and fuboTV (free-trial). If you can’t watch it live, you can also stream it the following day on Peacock. Remember you can also have the chance to vote for your favorite from the start of the episode until 7 AM (ET) of Wednesday’s morning. Here’s the acts performing:

Acapop Kids - Acapella group

Bayley Graham -Tap dancer

Harper - Metal singer

Jack Williams - Ventriloquist

Jannick Holste - Magician/dancer

Lee Collinson - Singer

Lily Meola - Singer

Merissa Beddows - Singer/impressionist

Metaphysic - Artificial intelligence act

Mike E. Winfield - Comedian

The Lazy Generation - Stunt Group

On Wednesday’s episode, the results will be announced. The first six finalists are: Avery Dixon (saxophonist), singer Drake Milligan, singing group Chapel Hart (Group Golden Buzzer), magician Yu Hojin, singer Sara James and Nicolas RIBS.