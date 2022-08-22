America’s Got Talent is looking for the 11 finalists during the live episodes. Here, check out which acts are going to perform during the third live show of the season.

After several weeks of auditions, the selected acts are now battling for a place in the big finale of America’s Got Talent 2022, which is set for September. Things are now harder for all of the contestants, who will try to charm audiences at home to get a vote.

On Tuesday’s episode, which you can watch on fuboTV (free-trial in the US), eleven acts will perform for judges and audiences with the hope of getting a vote from viewers. It’s going to be a tough show for everyone, as only two acts will get through the final.

After AGT ditched the quarter-finals and semi-finals, judge Simon Cowell said that the new format is more “exciting” for fans. However, the long-time judge also recognized that it was more difficult but it was worth it so “everyone should bring their A-game for the final.”

AGT 2022: The acts performing during the third live episode

Remember that you can vote for your favorite act during the episode and until 7 AM (ET) of Wednesday’s morning. That same day, the two acts selected for the finale will be announced during the results episode. Here are the performers for tomorrow’s episode:

XOMG POP! – Kid singing/dancing group

Sara James – Teen singer – Simon Cowell Buzzer

Amanda Mammana – Singer/Songwriter

Celia Muñoz – Ventriloquist

Funkanometry – Dance Duo

Hayden Kristal – Comedian/Activist

JoJo and Bri – Singers

Mia Morris – One woman band

MPLUSPLUS – Dance and light show

Nicolas RIBS – Magician

Cline Twins – Hockey Tricks

In the first two live episodes, four acts have already booked their tickets for the finale: Golden Buzzer Avery Dixon (saxophonist), singer Drake Milligan, singing group Chapel Hart (Group Golden Buzzer) and magician Yu Hojin.