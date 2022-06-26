Season 17 of America's Got Talent is underway with auditions rounds and some impressive performances. Here, check out which acts have been selected to keep competing on the show.

Season 17 of America’s Got Talent is underway and many acts have already auditioned to win a spot in the next round. From magicians to dangerous acts, all the contestants have shown the judges what they can do with the hope of competing for a $1 million prize.

Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, Sofia Vergara and Howie Mandel, alongside host Terry Crews, have watched how singers, musicians, dance groups, animal acts, ventriloquists and more have come to AGT stage to perform.

There are still many contestants to meet in the upcoming round of auditions and there is still one Golden Buzzer to meet. Who will impress Heidi Klum to get directly into the live shows? We’ll have to wait and see. However, here check out all the contestants who have been selected so far.

America’s Got Talent 2022: List of contestants

Among the contestants who have been selected to continue in the show are dance teams XOMG Pop and Fusion Japan, Amazing Veranica and her dogs, magician Jack Grady, stuntman Burning Joe, ventriloquist Celia Munoz and many more.

So far, there are four Golden Buzzers: saxophonist Avery Dixon, 11-year-old singer Maddison Baez, 13-year-old singer Sarah James, and the dance group Mayyas, who received it on last episode. Check out the entire list: