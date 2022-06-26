Season 17 of America’s Got Talent is underway and many acts have already auditioned to win a spot in the next round. From magicians to dangerous acts, all the contestants have shown the judges what they can do with the hope of competing for a $1 million prize.
Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, Sofia Vergara and Howie Mandel, alongside host Terry Crews, have watched how singers, musicians, dance groups, animal acts, ventriloquists and more have come to AGT stage to perform.
There are still many contestants to meet in the upcoming round of auditions and there is still one Golden Buzzer to meet. Who will impress Heidi Klum to get directly into the live shows? We’ll have to wait and see. However, here check out all the contestants who have been selected so far.
America’s Got Talent 2022: List of contestants
Among the contestants who have been selected to continue in the show are dance teams XOMG Pop and Fusion Japan, Amazing Veranica and her dogs, magician Jack Grady, stuntman Burning Joe, ventriloquist Celia Munoz and many more.
So far, there are four Golden Buzzers: saxophonist Avery Dixon, 11-year-old singer Maddison Baez, 13-year-old singer Sarah James, and the dance group Mayyas, who received it on last episode. Check out the entire list:
- Mervant Vera Magic
- Veranica & Her Incredible Friends (Dog Act)
- Ben Lapidus (Singer)
- XOMG Pop (Dancing)
- The Pack Drumline (Music/Drumline Group)
- Celia Munoz (Ventriloquist)
- Lee Collision (Singing)
- Mike E. Winfield (Stand-up Comedian)
- Shu Takada (Variety/YoYo Artist)
- Aiko Tanaka (Stand-up Comedian)
- Drake Milligan (Musician)
- Funkanometry (Dancing)
- Fusion Japan (Dancing)
- Jojo & Bri (Singing)
- Marvin Achi (Bodybuilding)
- Meta Physic (Variety/AI Software)
- The Bock and Roll Band (Music/Animal Act)
- Zeno Sputafuoco (Stunts)
- Viviana Rossi (Aerial Dance)
- Blade to Blade (Knives Throwing)
- Harper (Singer )
- Hayden Krystal (Stand-up Comedy)
- Jack Williams (Ventriloquist)
- Max Ostler (Dancer)
- NFL Players Choir (Singing Group)
- Oleksandr Yenivatov (Contortion)
- The Brown Brothers (Singing)
- Urban Crew Flyers (Dancing)
- Avery Dixon (Saxophone)
- Madison Baez (Singer )
- Sara James (Singer )
- Justin Rupple (Stand-up Comedian)
- Ethan Jan (Rubik’s Cube Solver)
- The Glamour Aussies Animals (Dog Act)
- Lace Larrabee (Stand-up Comedy)
- Mayyas (Dancing Group)
- Kristen Cruz (Singing)
- Kristy Sellars (Dancing)
- Connor King (Stand-up Comedian)
- Jannick Holste (Illusion)
- Cubcakes (Dance Group)
- Chris James (Stand-up Comedian)
- Kieran Rhodes (Singing)
- Fakir Testa (Danger Act)
- Cline Twins (Others/Hockey Tricks)