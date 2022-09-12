The finale of America’s Got Talent will feature eleven acts who will try to win the support of viewers at home for a chance to win the $1 million prize. Here, check out how to vote for your favorite during the finale.

The big finale of America’s Got Talent Season 17 is here. Once again, the viewers at home will decide which act will be crowned winner. You can stream the show (Tuesday, 8 PM) on fuboTV, which offers a free-trial in the US. You can also watch it on Peacock the following day.

After several rounds of auditions and then five weeks of semifinals, America’s decided which acts get through the big finale. As usual, there are many talented contestants in different categories such as dancers, singers, magicians, stunts and more.

The winner of AGT 2022 will get a $1 million prize money and a Las Vegas Residency. The finalists are: Avery Dixon, Drake Milligan, Chapel Hart, Yu Hojin, Nicolas RIBS, Sara James, Metaphysic, Mike E. Winfield, Mayyas, Kristy Sellars and Celia Munoz (Wildcard Winner).

AGT 2022 voting methods: How can I vote for the finale?

There are two voting methods for the AGT finale: online at nbc.com/AGTVote or via the official America’s Got Talent Official App. You must create an NBC Universal Profile with your email address. You also must be located in the US or Puerto Rico.

America’s Got Talent 2022: What is the voting window for the finale?

Fans can vote for their favorite finalists from Tuesday (September 13) at 8 PM (ET) and will close on Thursday morning at 7 AM (ET). However, the voting window could change at any time. So make sure to check the official page (https://agt.vote.nbc.com/rules) or the show’s social accounts.

AGT 2022 voting: How many times can I vote during the finale?

You can vote up to 10 times per act per email address, regardless of the voting method used (app or online). Meanwhile, during the saving windows, you can only give your vote to one act.