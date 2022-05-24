'America's Got Talent' will come back with its 17th season on May, 31. While the show is known for its $1 million prize cash, there are loopholes to the coveted prize. Here, check out how much the winner actually takes home.

For 15 years, 'America’s Got Talent' has been giving a platform to many talented artists, dancers, singers, magicians and more to showcase their abilities to a wide public. Its 17th season will premiere next week on NBC, and you can also watch it on fuboTV (free-trial) or Peacock.

Simon Cowell, Sofia Vergara, Heidi Klum and Howie Mandel will return to the judging panel, while Terry Crews will be the host for his fourth season. In September, magician Dustin Tavella took the crown as AGT winner and became part of the long-list of talent to have won before.

The winner list of AGT includes singer Grace VanderWaal, magician Shin Lim, spoken word artist Brandon Leake and more. While the shows advertise that the winner will take home $1 million and have a residency in Las Vegas, reality is a little more complicated than that.

America’s Got Talent 2022: What’s the real prize for the winner of AGT?

The show says that the winner will earn $1 million. However, a disclaimer that appears in the screen during the announcement explains the details of the agreement: "The prize, which totals $1,000,000, is payable in a financial annuity over 40 years, or the contestant may choose to receive the present cash value of such annuity."

That means, according to Forbes, that the winner has two options. One is to receive $25,000 a year for 40 years, or they can opt to get a lump sum, which is usually around $300,000. For example, according to Talent Recap, season 5 winner Michael Grimm took home $200,000 after choosing this prize option.

However, the disclaimer also says that contestants are informed of the rules prior to the show, so they know the conditions. The lump sum depends on the average inflation rate. And in both cases, the prize is taxed so the total is always less.

On the other hand, the contestants also headline a Las Vegas residency but the duration depends on the contestant. For example, according to Talent Recap, Grace Vanderwaal had a three-day engagement, while other contestants have been making shows in Las Vegas for years, which could also be more rentable than the prize cash itself.