The auditions are a thing of the past. Season 17 of America’s Got Talent is moving forward with 54 acts to the live shows. Here, check out when and how to vote for your favorite acts.

America’s Got Talent 2022: When and how to vote during the first live episode

It’s time for the live episodes of America’s Got Talent 2022. After several weeks of auditions, Season 17 of AGT has now 55 acts who will try to reach the finale and win the $1 million prize. You can watch the show live on fuboTV and Peacock.

This season, AGT changed the format. Instead of the quarterfinal and semifinal round, the show will now move forward with five qualifying rounds. Now, each week, 11 acts will perform live and only two from each week will reach the finale.

The two acts will be decided by America’s vote. The 55 acts, also include America's Wildcard vote, which will be revealed this August 9. Who will get to win the big prize? Here, check out how you can support your favorite performers.

AGT 2022: How to vote during the first live episode?

There are two ways to vote: Online at nbc.com/AGTVote and via the America’s Got Talent Official App. In order to vote, you’ll need a NBCUniversal Profile, that you can set up anytime using your email address, Google or Facebook profiles. You also need to be located in the US or Puerto Rico to be able to vote.

America’s Got Talent 2022 voting: How many times can I vote?

Regardless of the voting method used, you have a limit of ten (10) votes per act per email address during each voting window. However, during the saving window, you can only save one (1) act.

What is the voting window during the first live episode of AGT 2022?

The voting window for the first live episode of America’s Got Talent 2022 is from Tuesday at 8:00 PM (ET) to Wednesday at 7:00 AM (ET). However, the voting period could be changed by NBC at any time. So, to be sure, you can consult on the page: https:\/\/agt.vote.nbc.com/rules.