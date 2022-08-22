It’s time for the third live episode of the season and two more acts will reach the finale with the help of America’s vote. Here, check out how to vote for your favorite contestants in America’s Got Talent Season 17.

America’s Got Talent 2022: When and how to vote during the third live episode of Season 17

The third live episode of Season 17 of America’s Got Talent promises more excitement and surprises. Eleven acts will perform in front of the judges and public hoping to earn America’s vote and a ticket to the finale. Only two will stay in competition for the $1 million prize. You can live stream the show on fuboTV (free-trial) or watch it on demand on Peacock.

As many fans will know by now, this time the 11 finalists will be picked in one qualifying round. According to judge Simon Cowell this decision was made because the “live shows started to get boring,” as he said on the last episode.

So far, there are only four finalists confirmed: Golden Buzzers Avery Dixon (saxophonist) and singing group Chapel Hart, alongside magician Yu Hojin and singer Drake Milligan. Here, check out how to vote for your favorite act in the third live episode of AGT 2022.

How to vote during the second live episode of AGT 2022?

There are two options to vote in AGT 2022 third live episode of Season 17: via the America’s Got Talent Official App or online at nbc.com/AGTVote. The requirements for both methods are:

Having a NBCUniversal Profile. You can create one using your email address, Google or Facebook profiles.

You also must be located in the US or Puerto Rico to be able to vote.

AGT 2022 voting: How many times can I vote for my favorite act?

You can vote up to ten (10) times per act per email address during each voting window, no matter the voting method. When it’s time for the saving windows (to wildcards), you can only save one (1) act

America’s Got Talent 2022 voting: What is the voting window during the second live episode?

According to NBC, you can vote for your favorite AGT 2022 act from Tuesday (August 23) at 8:00 PM (ET) to Wednesday (August 24) at 7:00 AM (ET). However, the voting period could be changed by NBC at any time. So, to be sure, you can consult on the page: https://agt.vote.nbc.com/rules or the show’s social accounts.