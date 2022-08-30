It’s time for the fourth week of the live shows of America’s Got Talent 2022. Eleven acts will be looking for their ticket to the big finale with the help of America. Here, check out how to support them with your vote.

America’s Got Talent will continue tonight with the fourth live episode of Season 17. Eleven acts will perform to try to charm viewers at home and gain their support to make it through the finale. You can watch the show live on fuboTV (free-trial in the US) and the following day on Peacock.

After this year’s change of format, in which there are no quarter-finals and semi-finals, all the contestants have to bring their A-game to the live shows. It’s now or never, and nobody wants to be left out of the race for $1 million.

So far, the finalists are: saxophonist Avery Dixon, singers Drake Milligan, Sara James and Chapel Hart (group); and magicians Yu Hogin and Nicola RIBS. This week’s performers include ventriloquist Jack Williams, singers Lily Meola and Lee Collinson, the tap dancer Bayley Graham and more.

How to vote during the fourth live episode of AGT 2022?

You have two options to vote for your favorite AGT 2022 acts. You can vote via the America’s Got Talent Official App or online at nbc.com/AGTVote. In order to be able to vote, you have to create a NBCUniversal Profile and be located in the US or Puerto Rico.

AGT 2022 voting: How many times can I vote for my favorite act?

The limit of votes per act in a voting window and email address in ten votes, regardless of the voting method used (app or online). During the saving windows, you can only vote for one (1) act to save.

America’s Got Talent 2022 voting: What is the voting window during the second live episode?

According to NBC, you can vote for your favorite AGT 2022 act from Tuesday (August 30) at 8:00 PM (ET) to Wednesday (September 1) at 7:00 AM (ET). However, the voting period could be changed by NBC at any time. So, to be sure, you can consult on the page: https://agt.vote.nbc.com/rules or the show’s social accounts.