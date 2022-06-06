America's Got Talent returned last week with its 17th season. Simon Cowell, Sofia Vergara, Heidi Klum and Howie Mandel are all back as judges. Check out here when and how watch the second episode of this season.

America's Got Talent 2022: When and how to watch episode 2 of Season 17 of AGT

Season 17 of America’s Got Talent began last week with the first night of auditions. As expected, many talented acts showcased their unique abilities and blew away the judges. However, viewers will meet a new group of contestants on episode 2.

With the help of host Terry Crews, who is returning for his fourth season, judges Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, Sofia Vergara, and Howie Mandel are giving their approval (or not) to the brave acts that present themselves in the AGT stage.

Last episode, saxophonist Avery Dixon from Atlanta was awarded with the Golden Buzzer from Crews after an amazing audition, in which he also shared how being a victim of bullying caused him struggles with his mental health. Check out how to watch the second round of auditions for AGT.

Is America’s Got Talent on tonight? (Tuesday, June 7)

Episode 2 of Season 17 of America’s Got Talent will air on Tuesday, June 7 at 8 PM ET on NBC until 10 PM ET. You can also stream it live on fuboTV and watch it on demand on Peacock, which also offers all the past seasons.

Last season, magician Dustin Tavella was crowned the winner last September. He joined a long list of contestants who have triumphed in AGT, such as Grace VanderWaal, Shin Lim, Matt Franco, Kodi Lee and more.

However, fans are eager to meet the contestants who will try to compete for the million-dollar prize, which is actually less than million dollars, and a Las Vegas residency. Besides Dixon, other acts that got a “yes” from the judges were Celia Munoz, Amazing Veranica and more.