Season 17 of America's Got Talent have started with the auditions and there are still many contestants to meet. Here, check out when and how to watch the third episode of AGT 2022 this week.

America’s Got Talent will continue with another round of auditions in the third episode of Season 17. There are many new acts to meet, including dance groups, singers, magicians, stunts and more who will try to make it into the next round.

So far, saxophonist Avery Dixon and 11-year-old singer Maddison Baez have received the Golden Buzzer, meaning they will go directly to the live shows. Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum and Sofia Vergara haven’t conceded their Golden Buzzers yet.

All the contestants who get the “yes” from the judges, will be competing for a $1 million cash prize and Las Vegas residency. So, who will be the next AGT winner? Check out how to watch the third round of auditions for AGT 2022.

Is America’s Got Talent on tonight? (Tuesday, June 13)

Episode 3 of Season 17 of America’s Got Talent will air on Tuesday, June 14 at 8 PM ET on NBC. It will be a two-hour show, and it will end at 10 PM ET. You can also stream it live on fuboTV or watch it on the following day on Peacock, which also offers all the past seasons.

Other contestants that made it into the second round are the dance teams XOMG Pop and Fusion Japan, Amazing Veranica and her dogs, magician Jack Grady, stuntman Burning Joe, ventriloquist Celia Munoz and many more.

Magician Dustin Tavella was crowned the winner of the previous season last September. He joined a long list of contestants who have triumphed in AGT, such as Grace VanderWaal, Shin Lim, Matt Franco, Kodi Lee and more.