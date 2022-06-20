Season 17 of America's Got Talent is underway with more rounds of auditions. Here, check out when and how to watch the fourth episode of AGT 2022 this week.

America's Got Talent 2022: When and how to watch Episode 4 of Season 17

America’s Got Talent will continue its 17 season with the fourth episode and new contestants to meet. Many acts, including singers, magicians, stunts, dance groups and more, have already won their ticket to the next round.

Among the contestants who have been granted the “yes” are dance teams XOMG Pop and Fusion Japan, Amazing Veranica and her dogs, magician Jack Grady, stuntman Burning Joe, ventriloquist Celia Munoz and many more.

So far, there are three Golden Buzzers: saxophonist Avery Dixon, 11-year-old singer Maddison Baez and and 13-year-old singer Sarah James. If you don’t want to miss the next episode, here, check out when and how you can watch it.

Is America’s Got Talent on tonight?

Episode 4 of Season 17 of America’s Got Talent will air on Tuesday, June 21 at 8 PM (ET) on NBC. The show will end at 10 PM ET. If you want to stream it, you can do so on fuboTV or watch it the following day on PeacockTV.

Magician Dustin Tavella was crowned the winner of the previous season last September. He joined a long list of contestants who have triumphed in AGT, such as Grace VanderWaal, Shin Lim, Matt Franco, Kodi Lee and more.

Heidi Klum and Sofia Vergara haven’t conceded their Golden Buzzers yet. All the contestants will be competing for a $1 million cash prize, which can be a little less, and a Las Vegas residency.