Season 17 of America's Got Talent have begun with the auditions. While there are still many contestants to meet, viewers want to know when the live shows begin. Here, check out AGT 2022 schedule.

Season 17 of America’s Got Talent is already here and two episodes of auditions have already aired. There are still contestants to discover, but viewers have met two recipients of the Golden Buzzer and many talented acts who aspire to take home the grand cash prize.

21-year-old saxophonist Avery Dixon and 11-year-old singer Maddison Taylor Baez have impressed the judges enough to get two of the Golden Buzzers this season. Host Terry Crews conceded his Golden Buzzer to Dixon, while Howie Mandel gave his to Maddie to send them directed to the love shows.

So far, judges have decided who stays and who goes home. However, the public at home will have the opportunity to help their favorite acts to go through the competition with their votes when the live shows begin. Here, check out what we know about the AGT schedule.

AGT 2022: When does the live shows start?

According to NBC Insider, the AGT live shows will start on August 9. The episodes will air weekly on Tuesday nights and the result episodes will air on Wednesday nights. Before the live shows, contestants first have to go through the auditions and other judges’ cut rounds.

Besides Dixon and Maddie, other contestants that made it into the second round are ventriloquist Celia Munoz, the animal act Amazing Veranica, magician Jack Grady, dance group XOMG Pop, stuntman Burning Joe and more.

If you want to watch Season 17 of AGT, you can do so on Tuesday nights at 8 p.m. ET on NBC. You can also stream every episode of America's Got Talent the next day on Peacock and live stream it on fuboTV.