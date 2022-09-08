Season 17 of America’s Got Talent is coming to an end and it’s almost time to crown a new winner. Here, check out when you can watch the big finale of the reality TV competition.

Season 17 of America’s Got Talent is ready to crown its winner. After several rounds of auditions and five weeks of live episodes, the big finale is almost here. There are eleven acts who will try to win the $1 million prize money and a Las Vegas residency. You can watch the show on fuboTV (free-trial).

“We are nothing without these contestants and for some reason this year, you are seeing some of the most astonishing live performances you have ever seen,” said judge Simon Cowell during the last live show of the season.

The finale will feature a diverse group of contestants and acts, which include singers, dancers, magicians, comedians and more. Last season, magician Dustin Tavella was declared the winner. Who will succeed him? Check out when and how to watch the AGT 2022 finale.

AGT 2022: Date and time for the Season 17 finale

The finale of Season 17 of America’s Got Talent will air on Tuesday, September 13, 2022 at 8 PM (ET) on NBC. If you want to stream the episode, you can do so on fuboTV, which offers a seven-day free trial in the US. You can also stream it the following day on Peacock.

However, in order to know who won the season, you will have to watch the results episode on Wednesday at 8 PM (ET). Fans can vote for their favorite act from Tuesday night to Wednesday morning.

The eleven acts who will be in the final are: Avery Dixon, Drake Milligan, Chapel Hart, Yu Hojin, Nicolas RIBS, Sara James, Metaphysic, Mike E. Winfield, Mayyas, Kristy Sellars and Celia Munoz (Wildcard Winner).