America’s Got Talent 2022: Who are the judges for the 17th season of AGT?

It’s almost time for a new America’s Got Talent, which is returning on Tuesday, May 31 with its 17th season on NBC. However, you can also watch all the episodes on fuboTV (free-trial) or NBC’s streaming service, Peacock.

This season, dozens of contestants will try to impress the judges and audiences with their incredible talents. Singers, musicians, magicians, dancers, acrobats and more are willing to compete for a $1 million cash prize and a Las Vegas residency.

Last season, magician Dustin Tavella was crowned the winner last September and it’s time to meet the new contestants. Here, check out which celebrities and artists are returning to the judging panel of AGT 2022.

For Season 17 of AGT, Simon Cowell, Sofia Vergara, Heidi Klum and Howie Mandel will return as judges. Meanwhile, Terry Crews will be the host for his fourth season. Supermodel Klum told Entertainment Weekly that working on the show is a “rollercoaster of emotions” and “it never gets boring.”

Cowell, who has judged many competition series such as American Idol and The X Factor, will return for his seventh season. Meanwhile, actor, comedian and director Howie Mandel is going to be in his thirteenth season on the show.

On the other hand, Vergara and Klum are coming back for their third season. The Colombian actress took the place of Gabrielle Union in 2019. Fans were worried when she didn’t appear in the AGT Extreme version, however, she will be returning to the original.