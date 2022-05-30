One of the most famous contest shows, 'America's Got Talent', is returning for its 17th season. Contestants will be competing for a cash prize and a residency in Las Vegas. Here, check out who hosting this season.

America’s Got Talent 2022: Who is the host for the 17th season of AGT?

The 17th season of America’s Got Talent is premiering on Tuesday (May 31) on NBC at 8 PM (ET) and that means that dancers, singers, comics, magicians and more will showcase their talents for the audience to enjoy and to win. You can stream it live on fuboTV (free-trial), and watch it the following day on Peacock.

After getting through the auditions with the producers, these artists now will perform in front of the judging panel, consisting of Simon Cowell, Sofia Vergara, Heidi Klum and Howie Mandel, who are all returning to the show.

The contestants will be looking to win a $1 million cash prize and a residency in Las Vegas. While we discover who will succeed Season 16’s winner Dustin Tavela, check out who will be the host for this season of AGT.

Who will host Season 17 of AGT?

For Season 17, actor, TV personality and former American football linebacker Terry Crews will come back as the host. It will be his fourth season hosting the show. In a tweet, Crews said that the talent this season “is just unlike anything we've seen before!.”

Besides working as a host, Crews has also appeared in several TV shows and films such as ‘Everybody Hates Chris’, ‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’, ‘The Family Crews’, ‘Friday After Next’, ‘White Chicks’ and more. He also hosted Who Wants to Be a Millionaire from 2014 to 2015.

On his Twitter page, Crews have been sharing some of the acts that viewers will see on Premiere’s night such as magician Mervant Vera and ventriloquist Celia Munoz. Besides Peacock and fuboTV, you can also watch it on Hulu.